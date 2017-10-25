BrightSparc Awards: Judges prepare to deliver their verdict

THE JUDGES have been unveiled who will be making the decisions on the winners of this year’s BrightSparc Awards.

Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr David Hopkins and council leader Cllr Peter Marland will be joined by Jan Flawn, of PJ Care, Nick Lancaster, of the University of Bedfordshire, and Silvia Vitiello from Kingston Smith.

Cllr Marland is pictured with Fredi Nonyelu, chairman of awards organiser Biztech technology forum.

Mr Nonyelu said: “It is a sign of the importance of technology and innovation to the regional economy that the Biztech BrightSparc Awards are able to attract such a high calibre of judges.

“With only days to go until the deadline for entries, we are already seeing some fantastic examples of innovation. A part of Biztech’s role is to showcase the very best of technology across the SEMLEP area - in this way we can play our part in creating a hub of businesses that will generate the growth and wealth for the benefit of everyone.”

This year’s Biztech BrightSparc Awards have five categories:

Best Student Technology Project

The Espark Award for best Start up Technology Business

Best New B2B Technology Innovation

Best New B2C Technology Innovation

Best Technology Collaboration

The deadline for entries is Friday October 27, with the lunchtime awards event being held at Espark Hub in Central Milton Keynes, from noon until 2pm on November 24. For details and the online entry form, visit http://biztech.org.uk/brightsparcawards/

25-10-2017