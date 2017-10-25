Taxi firm continues expansion with acquisition of town business

A LEADING regional taxi firm has continued its rapid expansion with the acquisition of a second taxi firm in Northampton.

Skyline Taxis, which has bases in Milton Keynes and Northampton, has completed the purchase of Value Cars 604604 to follow the acquisition of taxi company Phoenix Class Northampton, in August.

The company has also opened its own branch in Northampton, invested in a new call centre and launched both an app and a cloud taxi dispatch system, iCabbi.

Skyline managing director Gav Sokhi pictured said: “This is a really exciting time for Skyline. We are very proud to have struck this deal with Value Cars 604604, which is also great news for customers who will now benefit from faster response times through using our taxi app in Northampton.

“Value Cars 604604, based in Gold Street in the town centre, has a great brand and will add fantastic momentum to our growth in the Northampton area.”

25-10-2017