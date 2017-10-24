MPs welcome £2m transport funding boost for city

MILTON Keynes Council is to receive £2 million of government funding to improve peak hour journey times in the city.

The funding from the Department for Transport will allow the council to implement its urban Traffic Management Control System including bus priority measures at key pinch-point junctions.

The funding comes from the DFT’s National Productivity Investment Fund for Traffic Management. Altogether the Department has funded projects worth more than £527 million this year.

The two Milton Keynes MPs pictured have welcomed the announcement.

Mark Lancaster, who represents Milton Keynes North, said: “I am delighted to see this investment into our roads. I think everyone has noticed an increase in congestion at pinch-points around the borough especially during peak times.

“As we continue to grow there will be more and more cars on our roads and it is vital we continue to ensure our infrastructure is up to the job.”

Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart added: “Milton Keynes prides itself on being the city of the car. In no other major town or city in the country can you get from one side to the other in 15 minutes.

“But, as Mark says congestion is becoming an issue. There have been some improvements already such as the A421 and the Kingston roundabout, hopefully, this new central government investment will allow further improvements to be made.”

In a letter to MPs, Roads Minister Jesse Norman said: “The National Productivity Investment Fund aims to ease congestion and provide upgrades on important national, regional or local routes to help unlock economic and job opportunities or enable the delivery of vital new housing developments.”

