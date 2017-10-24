Chambers scheme looks to nurture the next generation of leaders

TWO CHAMBERS of Commerce have launched a new platform to nurture the next generation of business leaders.

Next Generation Chamber of Commerce will help aspiring young business people to grow and develop their expertise through a series of exclusive monthly events that alternate between networking events and personal development sessions.

The initiative is the brainchild of Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce.

Chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “We are determined to help our young business people to develop the skills they need to drive forward Milton Keynes’s economy in the future.

“To achieve this we have launched Next Generation Chamber which will help businesses support and nurture staff who are committed to advancing their careers.”

Northamptonshire Chamber has been celebrating its centenary year this year. Mr Griffiths said: “We are determined to build on that heritage by helping our county’s young business people to develop the skills they need to drive forward Northamptonshire’s economy in the future.”

Next Generation Chamber’s networking events and personal development sessions will be held in the evenings.

The personal development sessions will deliver inspirational and interactive sessions aimed at developing essential business and leadership skills.

Mr Griffiths said: “Next Generation Chamber welcomes people from all sectors seeking to share experiences, to learn from business leaders and to work with their peers to develop new skills, knowledge and best practice.

“It reflects the core belief that we learn and develop most effectively in the company of friends and peers with obvious benefits for employers in the creation of more confident, knowledgeable and better networked staff.”

For more information visit www.nextgenerationchamber.co.uk

24-10-2017