RSM shortlisted for four Dealmaker awards

AN INDEPENDENT panel of expert judges has shortlisted RSM four times in three categories at the Central and East Dealmakers awards 2017.

Following a successful year the RSM team has been shortlisted for Corporate Finance Advisory Firm of the Year and corporate finance partner Stephen Orriss pictured has once again been shortlisted for Dealmaker of the Year.

Two deals have been shortlisted for the Deal of the Year (under £10 million) category:

The secondary MBO of Northampton amp manufacturer, Blackstar Amplification;

The acquisition of TimePlan Education Group by Empowering Learning Ltd.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Central and East Dealmakers, an evening that recognises the outstanding talent from the regions top professional firms.

The winners are announced on November 9 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.

Adam King, office managing partner at Milton Keynes,a said: “I am delighted that the team have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards. It is a great reflection of the hard work and dedication of all the people in our local corporate finance team.

"They have also had a great start to this year which is particularly pleasing against the national backdrop of a downturn in deal volumes and the uncertain economic conditions.”

20-10-2017