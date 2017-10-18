Bank aims to create fans with opening of new branch

Metro Bank is to open its 51st UK store and third drive-thru bank next week in Luton.

The opening party, on October 27 and 28, will unveil the branch in Castle Street to personal and business customers.

Luton Mayor Cllr Mohammad Ayub said: “The fact that around 25 staff have been recruited locally is another boost to the town and proof that our ambitious £1.5 billion Luton Investment Framework is attracting business of all types.

“As we continue to develop skills and training within our community I am confident others will be able to take advantage of the sort of opportunities organisations such as Metro Bank provide.”

The bank’s managing director of retail banking Iain Kirkpatrick added: “We are thrilled to be bringing a brand new store to Luton and this time, another one of our drive-thru banks.

“For us, it is all about creating fans, so we really focus on providing a superior banking experience.”

18-10-2017