Chargemaster celebrates 300th unit as POLAR becomes UK's largest rapid charging network

THE PUBLIC electric vehicle charging network operated by Luton-based Chargemaster, now has more rapid chargers than any other network in the UK.

The firm has installed its 300th rapid charging point at the Best Western Garden Court hotel in Aylesbury.

Other recent Ultracharge installations include Holiday Inn Express London Heathrow Terminal 5, intu Lakeside shopping centre in Essex and Lifton Farm Shop in Devon.

Chargemaster chief executive David Martell said: “Increasing the number of rapid charge points across the UK is an important priority in supporting the uptake of electric vehicles. We are adding new rapid chargers to the POLAR network every week and now have units within five minutes of half of all M25 junctions, with others positioned along the Strategic Road Network and at other popular destinations.”

Chargemaster’s roll-out programme for its Ultracharge rapid charger, which is made in the UK and benefits from falling below the usual planning permission height, offers units to site hosts at no cost to them, including installation.

POLAR is the UK’s largest EV charging network, with more than 5,000 publicly-accessible charging points, and will continue to expand with around 20 rapid chargers being added every month by Chargemaster over the coming years, Mr Martell said.

The latest rapid charging points to join the POLAR network are located at sites including Harvester restaurants operated by Mitchells & Butlers, Best Western properties and InterContinental Hotels Group hotels.

18-10-2017