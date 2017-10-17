University backs BrightSparc Awards

University Campus Milton Keynes has joined the growing list of sponsors for this year’s BrightSparc Awards being organised by technology forum Biztech.

UCMK is sponsoring the category for Best Technology Collaboration, which recognises the importance of working with others to the greater benefit of all involved.

They join sponsors and supporters Espark, MK Smart, the Open University, and Milton Keynes Business Leaders in backing the awards.

Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu said: “Innovation in technology will provide the basis of growth in the Milton Keynes and SEMLEP area in the future.

“The Biztech BrightSparc Awards seek to give deserved recognition to those ideas that show the most potential to be game-changers in technology.”

There are two weeks left to enter this year’s Biztech BrightSparc Awards, which reward students, academics and businesses that use technology in an innovative or creative way.

This year there are five categories to enter this year:

Best Student Technology Project

The Espark Award for best Start up Technology Business

Best New B2B Technology Innovation

Best New B2C Technology Innovation

Best Technology Collaboration

The Biztech BrightSparc awards will be held over lunch at the Espark Hub in Central Milton Keynes on November 24. The closing date for entries is October 27, 2017.

For more information email Brightsparc@biztech.org.uk

Enter at http://biztech.org.uk/brightsparcawards/

