Chamber elects four new non-exec directors

FOUR new directors have been elected to the board of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

Amarjit Atwal, Steve Clark, Mike McAuley and Anjana Rajani were elected to their new non-executive roles at the Chamber’s 100th annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Chamber president Kevin Shapland, said: “Our Chamber has just finished celebrating its centenary year and is working on a number of exciting new projects, including the launches of our Northamptonshire Chamber Awards and Next Generation Chamber for young business leaders.

“Our new board members bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help drive forward the continued success of the Chamber as a key organisation in the Northamptonshire business community.

“We thank them for agreeing to give up their valuable time to share their experience and expertise to support the Chamber and the service we provide to our members. We look forward to working with them.”

Mr Shapland, of CJS (UK Management) Ltd, will continue in his role as president, and Kevin Rogers, of Wilson Browne Solicitors, and Richard Osborne, of eFiling, will both take on the role of vice president.

12-10-2017