Chamber celebrates its centenary at AGM

FIRMS from across the county took part in a special celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of Northamptonshire’s largest business support agency.

Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1917 in response to the concerns of boot and shoe manufacturers over exports during the First World War.

More than 100 businesses celebrated the Chamber’s landmark anniversary at its AGM today (Tuesday), held at the Guildhall in Northampton where the organisation’s first AGM was held exactly a century ago to the day.

Northamptonshire Chamber head of operations Tracey Branson said: “A century ago the Chamber began life with 125 members. Today it is the county’s largest business support agency and its members represent over one third of Northamptonshire’s workforce.

“Along with our sister Chamber in Milton Keynes we are one of the fastest growing Chambers in the country and are now the UK’s eighth biggest Chamber.

“In recent years we have won many prestigious national awards, including Chamber of the Year and Excellence in Membership Services at the national Chamber Awards for three years in a row.

“We have achieved this high level of success because the Chamber offers so many benefits to businesses and we have a strong and vibrant membership.

“We were thrilled to celebrate the Chamber’s centenary with so many businesses today and it was very special to do so at the Guildhall where the Chamber held its first AGM exactly 100 years ago.”

The AGM was the culmination of 100 days of activities run by the Chamber to mark its centenary year which included careers fairs, international trade events, training courses, networking events, media appearances and charity events.

The organisation was also presented with a letter of congratulations from The Queen.

During the AGM the Chamber launched the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards and Next Generation Chamber of Commerce which will support aspiring young business leaders.

10-10-2017