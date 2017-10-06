Chamber elects new non-executive directors

TWO NEW non-executive directors have been elected to the board of Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

Doug Moody, managing director of Daimler Insurance Services UK, and law firm EMW’s chief executive Joy Vollans were elected at the Chamber’s annual dinner on Wednesday evening (October 4).

Chamber president Andrew Hall said: “We are delighted to have Doug and Joy join the board at what is an exciting time for our Chamber.

"Our membership continues to grow and, along with our sister Chamber in Northamptonshire, we are now the eighth largest direct membership Chamber in the British Chambers of Commerce Accredited Network.

“Our new board members bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help drive forward the continued success of the Chamber as a key organisation in the Milton Keynes business community. We look forward to working with them.”

