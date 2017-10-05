Monarch: Unions threaten legal action over job losses at collapsed airline

TRADE union Unite intends to take legal action on behalf of over 1,800 Monarch airline workers who lost their jobs after the firm went in to administration earlier in the week.

The union, the largest in the UK, represents around 1,800 engineers and cabin crew who worked for Monarch and is lodging employment tribunal proceedings over a failure to consult on redundancies.

Under UK law, employers with more than 100 employees must give a statutory minimum 45 days’ notice of their intention to make people redundant. Employees with two years of service or more are entitled to statutory redundancy pay.

Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said: “Through no fault of their own, former Monarch workers are out of pocket and out of a job.

“While, understandably, a lot of the focus is on passengers, Unite is determined to ensure that Monarch workers who worked so hard to try and turn the airline around are not left high and dry.

“That is why Unite is doing everything it can to assist former Monarch workers in securing new jobs, offering free legal advice and launching legal action to secure the compensation they are owed, as well as helping members find jobs with other airlines.

“The manner in which Monarch went into administration and the way the government allowed it happen means there is a strong claim for compensation by former Monarch workers.”

Pilots union seeks compensation over "shabby" treatment of staff

THE British Airline Pilots’ Association has also announced that it is looking to seek compensation on behalf of its members for the “shabby” treatment of staff since the announcement of the company’s insolvency.

The pilots’ association has also revealed that Monarch staff were asked to join a telephone conference if they could not make it in person to meetings where they were to be told they were being made redundant - and the number supplied in an email was a premium rate 0844 number.

The call lasted over an hour and some Monarch pilots have revealed this has cost them almost £40.

BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said: “I am shocked to learn that this was a premium rate call and that pilots and other staff have been charged £40 for the privilege of being told they are out of a job. A kick in the teeth when they are already down.

“This is unbelievably cold-hearted and I am asking the administrators to rectify this by giving each of those staff members affected £100 to reimburse them and as a show of good faith. I think an apology is also in order.

“Since Monday we have seen appalling treatment of Monarch staff. Not only were they given no warning of this situation but some have had to shell out their own cash to be told they have lost their job.

“BALPA can confirm that we will also be seeking compensation for the shabby way our members were notified of their company’s demise and their own sacking.”

Since Monday, BALPA has lined up potential job opportunities with 22 different airlines and have arranged a Flight Crew Futures event to take place on October 17 at Gatwick.

Mr Strutton said: “Our National Executive Council has issued a message of support to Monarch members and we have assured them that we will work tirelessly to get as many pilots as possible into new jobs as soon as we can, so that their skills aren’t left to go to waste.”

Monarch Airlines and Monarch Travel Group employed a total of around 2,100 staff. More than 1,800 have been made redundant.

The remainder have been retained by joint administrators KPMG to assist in the administration process and to help collate critical information to assist the Civil Aviation Authority with the repatriation of customers who are currently overseas.

KPMG partner and joint administrator Blair Nimmo said: “Shortly before the appointment of the joint administrators, all employees received an email from the company confirming that it was about to enter administration.

“Following this, the absolute priority for me and my team was to try and make contact with all members of staff as soon as possible, in order that we could communicate what the administration means for them.

“Over the coming days, my team will be doing all it can to assist the employees in submitting claims to the Redundancy Payments Office for monies owed.”

05-10-2017