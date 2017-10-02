BID chair heads SEMLEP's Envoy ambassador scheme

THE executive chair of a thriving industrial estate in Northamptonshire has been unveiled as chair of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership’s Envoy scheme.

Sara Homer, from Brackmills Business Improvement District, will now lead and shape the future of the Envoy programme, a select group of influential business leaders from industry sectors across the region.

SEMLEP currently has 40 Envoys and Ms Homer, pictured with SEMLEP chief executive Stephen Catchpole, will seek to bring further business leaders and influencers on board.

Current Envoys represent companies including Abbeygate Developments, Barclays, Cosworth, law firm EMW, Fujifilm, General Motors, engineering firm Hayward Tyler, Lockheed Martin, Lloyds Banking, Mazars, PwC, Prodrive, Santander and Unilever.

Ms Homer has made her first appointment, recruiting Daniel Coyle, a director of Luton-based Ryebridge Construction.

She said: “It is important all sectors are represented. Daniel is committed to construction and is already working closely with Luton Borough Council and other businesses to promote the sector to school leavers and people seeking a new career.

“It is a privilege to have been asked to take on this role and I look forward to working with my fellow Envoys to promote all that is excellent about the South East Midlands.”

Mr Catchpole said: “Our economy is growing and has the potential to grow faster. SEMLEP’s Envoys have an important role in helping our area to achieve its full potential as we respond to the challenges of Brexit and opportunities presented in developing the Oxford-Milton Keynes-Cambridge Growth Corridor.

“Envoys work directly with us to promote our area’s key sector strengths, identify barriers to growth and act as critical friends to ensure that SEMLEP’s priorities continue to be shaped by a strong business voice.”

