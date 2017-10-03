Chamber pledges support for Monarch staff and customers

BEDFORDSHIRE Chamber of Commerce has pledged to do all it can to support staff at Luton-based travel group Monarch and to minimise the impact on the county’s economy.

Monarch was the largest private company based in Bedfordshire before it ceased trading yesterday. Administrators from KPMG have begun discussions with the group’s 2,100 employees, including 645 based at Luton.

The Chamber’s acting chief executive Justin Richardson pictured said: “It is a sad day for Monarch Airlines and our thoughts are with staff and the customers affected.

"Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce will be working with partners to support those affected and minimise the local impact as much as we can.”

The group’s engineering operation, Monarch Aircraft Engineering Ltd, is not in administration and continues to trade normally.

All flights operated by Monarch Airlines from the UK and all future holidays booked with Monarch Travel Group have been cancelled.

The airline, which reported a loss of £291 million last year, was the UK’s fifth largest.

CAA chief executive Andrew Haines said: “We know that Monarch's decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its customers and employees. This is the biggest UK airline ever to cease trading.”

Two dedicated helplines have been set up for customers in the UK and customers overseas:

Customers in the UK: 0300 303 2800

Customers overseas: +44 1753 330330

Further customer information can also be found on the CAA’s website monarch.caa.co.uk

03-10-2017