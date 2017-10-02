Accountancy firm unveils management restructure

CHARTERED accountants Mercer & Hole have unveiled details of a new management structure at the firm.

Current senior partner Paul Maberly pictured becomes managing partner following the retirement of his predecessor Paul Webster, with Gill Tallon stepping up to a new role of deputy managing partner.

The firm, which has offices in Milton Keynes, London and Hertfordshire, also has promoted Alison Palmer and Henry Page to partner.

Both were directors of the firm. Ms Palmer is a private client specialist. Mr Page will be a corporate advisory partner.

Mr Maberly, who will continue his role as senior partner, said: “I would like to congratulate Alison and Henry. Both of them have an established record within the firm of possessing a depth of technical knowledge and they back this up with excellent client service.

“I believe these two internal partner promotions demonstrate Mercer & Hole’s commitment to nurturing and rewarding talent. This is an exciting step forward for the firm."

The role of deputy managing partner has been created to assist with the duties and responsibilities involved with running the firm and setting the firm’s strategy.

02-10-2017