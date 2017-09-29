BrightSparc Awards celebrate the technology trailblazers

THE SEARCH is on for the businesses, innovators, designers and techies who have had a ‘Eureka’ moment with any aspect of technology.

The BrightSparc Awards, run by technology forum Biztech, are open for entries from across the Milton Keynes and SEMELP region.

If you have had a tech-based idea, with a proven real world application, and you have seen it through to the next stages of development in the last two years, the BrightSparc Awards wants your entry.

The Biztech BrightSparc Awards are a celebration of everything that makes Milton Keynes and the surrounding SEMLEP area such a great place for creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit in the pursuit of finding technological solutions that transform lives.

Blue sky thinking and achievement during MK’s 50th anniversary will be recognised in five categories:

Best Student Technology Project

The Espark Award for best Start up Technology Business

Best New B2B Technology Innovation

Best New B2C Technology Innovation

Best Technology Collaboration

The closing date for entries is October 27 and the awards will be held over lunch at the Espark Hub in Central Milton Keynes on November 24.

The awards are sponsored by MK:Smart, the Open University, and are supported by Milton Keynes Business Leaders.

For more details and to enter, visit www.biztech.org.uk/brightsparcwards

Pictured: MK College and Movey receiving their category award in 2016 for their work on the Movey Academy.

