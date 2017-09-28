Directors admit £300,000 claims fraud scam

TWO DIRECTORS of a Milton Keynes company have admitted their part in a £300,000 fraud scheme.

Verity Claims Ltd and Verity Claims (UK) Ltd cold-called customers of defunct solar panel companies who had missold the panels and assured them that they had a good case for mis-selling and they were very likely to get some, if not all, of their money back.

The victims were asked to pay a non-refundable fee of £495 each which Verity Claims, based in Newport Pagnell, said they would use to pay for legal costs and their claims management service.

Some 679 customers paid £495 each to Verity Claims Ltd and Verity Claims UK Ltd in the belief that the company would make a claim on their behalf.

In reality, there was no prospect of making a successful claim because the original solar panel companies had long gone out of business and compensation could not be claimed from a credit provider because the victims had paid cash.

Following a long and complex investigation, Milton Keynes Council Trading Standards has prosecuted directors George Burbidge and David Sperring. In total £336,000 was taken from victims but no claims were progressed, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

Mr Burbidge of Giffard Park, and Mr Sperring, from Solihull, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud. They are also required to pay compensation of £336,000 to their fraud victims and costs to Milton Keynes Council.

Mr Burbidge and Mr Sperring will return to court for sentencing on December 11.

Milton Keynes Council’s trading standards manager Sue Crawley said: “The victims had been scammed originally by their solar panel supplier who missold the panels to them and they were scammed a second time by the misleading claims of Verity Claims.

“This was a very serious fraud with a large number of victims. Milton Keynes Ciouncil is very pleased with the outcome of this case especially as we have secured compensation for so many people.”

28-09-2017