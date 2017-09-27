Retail giant unveils plans for flagship store at centre:mk

RETAILER Primark is to open the doors to one of its biggest stores in the UK in centre:mk next year.

The flagship store, covering 75,000 sq ft, will occupy an extension of the former BHS store on Silbury Arcade and will be the largest new store to open in centre:mk in the last 25 years.

The signing of Primark is a key milestone in the centre’s Re-imagining an icon strategy, which is investing over £60 million in the centre:mk over three years.

Key initiatives of the programme include the recently completed £10 million refurbishment of Sunset Walk, the award-winning Guest Services unveiled in June, and a new 1,400-space multi-storey car park currently under construction.

Primark has been the most requested brand by visitors in exit surveys for the last five years.

Centre manager Kevin Duffy said: “This is a key moment for us. The new flagship store will be the single biggest store since we introduced Marks & Spencer to centre:mk nearly 25 years ago. Primark is a firm fashion favourite.”

Pam Gosal, head of economy and culture at Milton Keynes Council, added: “Primark’s decision to open a flagship store in the heart of the city confirms Milton Keynes’ retail dominance in the South East. The store will be celebrated by our locals as well as the thousands of regional visitors we attract and will be complemented by the existing retail offer available throughout centre:mk.

“Investments of this nature reflect the confidence that businesses continue to have in the Milton Keynes economy."

Primark has been in discussion with centre:mk owners for many months on the move.

A spokesman said: “We have achieved our longstanding objective of bringing Primark to the city centre in a store that will be emblematic of our brand. We are joining a fantastic line-up of brands at centre:mk that provide visitors with everything they need.”

