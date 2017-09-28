Regional winners head to the national Chamber Business Awards

FIVE companies across the region have been crowned winners in the regional heats of the Chamber Business Awards 2017.

In the East Midlands competition, Strixton-based architects mba* won the Commitment to People Development award, and Northampton-based luxury interior design experts Bell Northampton (A Bell & Co) won Small Business of the Year award.

Beardow Adams, a world-leading adhesive company based in Milton Keynes, won Export Business of the Year.

The three firms will now go forward to represent the East Midlands in the national finals, which take place in London in November.

They will be joined by Bedfordshire firms Kimm and Miller and Jam Crackers after their triumph in the East of England regional heats.

Bedford-based Kimm and Miller is the UK’s market leader in the design and manufacture of unique, high-quality gift products. It won the Small Business of the Year Category.

Jam Crackers, a specialist IT support company based in Leighton Buzzard, secured success in the Excellence in Customer Service Award.

BCC president Francis Martin said: “Businesses are the backbone and driving force of the UK economy. Even in the face of uncertain times they continue to show their resilience and strength, creating opportunities for employment, investment and growth.

“Our judges are always impressed by the high standard of submissions, and the calibre of entries this year was no different.

"The finalists in the Chamber Business Awards represent the best of this country’s entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and hard work.”

The national winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in London on November 30.

