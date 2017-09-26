Law firm moves into new offices

LAW FIRM Shakespeare Martineau has moved to new offices in Central Milton Keynes.

The 15 staff, who specialise in commercial and real estate matters, are settling into their new base in North Fourth Street.

Office head Mark Thompson (pictured) said: “Ensuring that we are close to our clients and able to provide them with a space that is modern, friendly and perfectly equipped to service their needs is essential, and our new office does just that.

“Being able to deliver robust legal and commercial counsel outside of the capital is crucial for our clients and Milton Keynes not only provides the right location but is widely recognised as a thriving economic hub.

“There is a growing need for a wide variety of corporate and commercial activity, not to mention real estate and residential conveyancing in the area and the new office will allow us to expand to meet market demand in the future.”

