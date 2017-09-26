MK Snap chief executive steps down

THE CHIEF executive of the charity MK Snap is to step down at the end of this month.

Maureen McColl has headed the charity, which provides support and training to people aged 16+ who have learning difficulties, for six years.

More than 140 friends and supporters of the charity will add their gratitude at MK Snap’s 25th anniversity dinner at Woburn Abbey’s Sculpture Gallery on Thursday (September 28).

Lisa Spearman, vice-chair of the board of trustees, said: “Maureen has been with MK Snap for six years. During that time, the organisation has grown substantially and its profile has risen within the Milton Keynes community.

|”On behalf of the board of trustees, I would like to thank Maureen for her hard work and her commitment during this time. I know that she will be missed by the learners, their families, the staff of MK Snap and the board of trustees.

“We wish Maureen all the very best in her next ventures.”

The search is under way for Ms McColl’s successor.

26-09-2017