Accountancy firm bids farewell to office founder

CHARTERED accountancy firm Mercer & Hole is preparing to say farewell to one of its longest-serving partners.

Mike Joy is to retire at the end of this month. In 1989, he was a lead partner in setting up the firm’s Milton Keynes office.

Senior partner Paul Maberly said Mr Joy had been instrumental in growing the practice in Buckinghamshire area, both for clients and as a place of employment with over 45 staff now based in Milton Keynes.

He added: “Mike has made an outstanding contribution to client service as well as to the growth and development of Mercer & Hole.

"On a personal note, when I joined Mercer & Hole in 1987, I started to work closely with Mike and I have done so ever since. I am pleased and proud to call him a friend.”

Mr Joy trained in London and spent two years in industry before joining the firm in 1985, becoming a partner in 1986.

Mr Maberly said: “Mike will still be a consultant at Mercer & Hole so we will continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience.

"I wish Mike a long and happy retirement and thank him for all he has contributed to the firm so far.”

26-09-2017