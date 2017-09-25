Chamber business exhibition draws the crowds

HUNDREDS of firms from across the county attended Northamptonshire’s largest business exhibition on Friday.

The free event at the Park Inn in Northampton was organised by the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and gave companies the chance to discover the wealth of opportunities, products and services available to firms in the area.

Northamptonshire Chamber head of operations Tracey Branson said: “Our Chamber’s business exhibitions are always hugely successful and today’s event was no exception.

“It was fantastic to see businesses of all sizes, and from a wide variety of different sectors, forging new contacts, raising their profile and working together to extend their business knowledge.

“By working together we can stimulate further growth in Northamptonshire’s economy and generate new opportunities for our county’s firms.”

The event included two free seminars, delivered by Chamber members, on attracting more visitors to websites and intellectual property.

Standsw promoting products and services from the county’s leading firms were sold out weeks in advance along with places on the award winning Chamber’s three-course networking lunch.

To find out more about Northamptonshire Chamber events visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk/events

25-09-2017