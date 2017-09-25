Stadium MK joins the gigabit revolution

dbfb and CityFibre have transformed Stadium MK. Find out how Gigabit Connectivity is revolutionising Arena MK and DoubleTree by Hilton MK.

See what chairman Pete Winkelman has to say about how the rest of Milton Keynes can benefit by joining the gigabit revolution… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nF0VuROzDIQ

