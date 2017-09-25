New networking group gets off to a flyer

A NEW business networking event has been launched by the Federation of Small Businesses at Corner 5 Restaurant, in Kempston.

The format allows guests to “pitch their wares” in two-minute slots to their fellow attendees. The #FSBConnect networking concept is part of a successful series of national FSB networking events in which small business owners have a chance to meet fellow business owners.

Bedfordshire branch chair Ian Cording, who hosted the meeting, said: “Morning coffee is a good reason for small businesses to meet midweek as they work incredibly hard and the chance to network gently with other local businesses, find out useful information and make contacts is great way and to combine business with pleasure.

The next meeting takes place on October 11, 10.30am-12 noon. The speaker is property expert Kirsty Harvey, founder of Letchworth based KTD Surveying, who will give her top tips for managing business property.

She said: “It is crucial that business owners understand the terms of their leases and why certain clauses could have negative consequences for their business.

"So often people rely on their accountant or solicitor to deal with the lease and are not aware that a chartered surveyor is experienced in negotiating rents and basic lease terms.

“Surveyors look at practical issues such as the condition of the property and how service charges and repairs should be dealt with and ensure that your business is protected from significant and unexpected bills.”

The meetings are open to FSB members and non-members. The launch meeting drew plenty of interest from a range of local businesses who have fed back very positively about the new contacts they have made, Mr Cording said.

The coffee morning costs £5. For further information and to book, go to www.fsb.org.uk/bedscambsherts or contact Caron Kendall on 01525 875866.

25-09-2017