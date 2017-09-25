Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing join forces on and off the F1 track

RED BULL Racing will compete as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing from the next F1 season after extending its relationship with the iconic car marque to title and innovation partner.

And the extension of the already strong partnership will also mean the opening of a new Advanced Performance Centre at Red Bull’s base in Milton Keynes.

The centre will create 110 new jobs and will house Aston Martin’s design and engineering personnel responsible for future sports cars from the two companies.

The relationship between Aston Martin and Red Bull began in 2016 after the two companies combined cutting edge F1 technology and Aston Martin’s signature sports car design to produce a ground breaking hypercar.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is set to be the first in a line of new products to be borne of this Innovation Partnership and will make its first run in 2018 before being delivered to customers in 2019.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said: “Our Innovation Partnership with Aston Martin has been a pioneering project from day one. Having conceived and created the remarkably successful Aston Martin Valkyrie together in 2016, we extended our relationship this year and are now delighted to further strengthen the partnership and see the team competing as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in 2018.”

Aston Martin president and chief executive Andy Palmer added: “Title partnership is the next logical step for our Innovation Partnership with Red Bull Racing. We are enjoying the global brand awareness that a revitalised Formula One provides. The power unit discussions (in Formula One) are of interest to us but only if the circumstances are right.

“We are not about to enter an engine war with no restrictions in cost or dynamometer hours but we believe that if the FIA can create the right environment we would be interested in getting involved.”

Aston Martin will feature prominently across the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team from the start of the 2018 season.

