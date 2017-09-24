Major review of operations puts 100+ jobs at risk at Cranfield University

MORE THAN 100 jobs are to go at Cranfield University as part of a wide-ranging review of its operations.

The university has begun a comprehensive assessment of all aspects of its work in the light of changes to funding the way in which students study and international competition.

The changes are a programme in which the university is looking to strengthen its resilience, it said in a statement. The Open University in Milton Keynes began a similar process earlier this year.

Cranfield expects that around 113 jobs among its 1,622 staff will be at risk.

Chief executive and vice-chancellor Sir Peter Gregson pictured said: “In moving forward, we need to continue to strengthen our reputation and resilience. At this point in time, we need to grow our income and cut our costs. Regrettably, this means that some job losses will be necessary.

“We must focus on those areas of excellence and distinctive strength which will contribute to the future growth and success of the university, enhancing the student experience and meeting the needs of our customers in government and industry.

“We need to ensure that Cranfield continues to be fit for the future and that we maintain our position as a world-class postgraduate university.

“The world within which we work is changing very rapidly and will continue to evolve. The global economy and higher education funding, the way people learn and conduct research, student and customer expectations, and growing international competition all require us to adapt and innovate.”

