Businessman receives college's Honorary Fellowship award

A BUSINESSMAN is set to receive this year’s Honorary Fellowship award from Milton Keynes College.

Paul Tomlinson, managing director and founder of Mirus IT, has been given the award for his contribution to technology. The Honorary Fellowship is the highest honour from the college.

Mirus IT, based at Wymbush, has forged strong links with local education providers, including developing technology tailored to the sector.

Mr Tomlinson pictured will receive the fellowship at the apprenticeship graduation ceremony taking place next month at Woburn Abbey’s Sculpture Gallery.

He said: “The award is, indeed, a great honour. I founded Mirus in 2002 and have worked hard to develop the services and reputation of the business. To have this recognised and gain the Honorary Fellowship is a very proud moment.”

Mirus IT is to host a free seminar on the new data protection regulations due to come into effect next year at its Wymbush headquarters on October 3.

Experts in IT law, data protection and cyber security will cast their eye over the General Data Protection Regulation and the government’s Cyber Essentials Scheme, which guides UK organisations on data security threats and best practice.

Speakers include Matthew Holman, a principal at Milton Keynes law firm EMW and a specialist in IT, intellectual property and data protection.

Mr Tomlinson said: “Everyone we speak to is talking about GDPR but there is still a great deal of uncertainty over what it actually means and, more importantly, how it will impact their business. However, it is not something that can be ignored.

"It is regulation that will affect everyone.”

For more information visit www.mirus-it.co.uk

24-09-2017