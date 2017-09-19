MK:U technology university moves a step closer

THE NEW multi-million pound technology university for Milton Keynes has moved a step closer after Milton Keynes Council’s procurement and commissioning committee approved the tender process for a higher education partner.

The lead HE partner, once appointed, will assume responsibility for all aspects of the project including raising the necessary investment.

The build costs of the new university, which will be in Central Milton Keynes, are estimated at between £150 million and £300 million.

The aim is for MK:U to have around 10,000 students, with smart cities, technology, engineering and intelligent mobility its main areas of specialism.

Students could work directly on smart city and intelligent mobility projects already in development in MK, such as driverless pods and urban sensors to manage the flow of traffic and utilities.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “MK:U will be the first university anywhere designed as a response to the challenges facing cities today and in the future.

"We hope ideas formed and grown in Milton Keynes will help cities around the world as they tackle the challenge of congestion, pollution and designing human spaces for 21st century living.”

MK:U is designed to make the most of collaborations between business, public and higher education organisations using the city as a ‘living laboratory’.

As a result it will offer different ways of learning to other universities, with far more integration with business to produce highly skilled and employable graduates.

Cllr Marland said: “We know the future of Milton Keynes will be shaped by the young people who live here and move here. Our existing local universities are hugely successful but the MK Futures 2050 process identified the need to create a new technology university to meet the long-term needs of our economy.

“We also want to create opportunities for local people to have a hand in developing the place they have grown up in.”

