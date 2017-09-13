Community training organisation joins The Bedford College Group

THE Learning Partnership, which delivers community-based training throughout Bedfordshire, has become part of The Bedford College Group.

The move aims to secure the future of adult and community education funding and leaves The Bedford College Group as the leading post-16 education and training provider in the South East Midlands following its previous merger with Tresham College in Northamptonshire.

Learning Partnership chair Steve Kendall said: “Becoming part of Bedford College’s community arm is a win-win. It gives our staff more opportunities for growth and development as part of a much larger organisation and Bedford College will have the benefit of The Learning Partnership’s expertise and experience in community-based learning.”

The partnership, founded in 1999, will remain at its offices in Kempston.

Bedford College Group chief executive and principal Ian Pryce said: “We have a great reputation of making quality education available to as many people in the community as possible.

"This partnership means we can ensure that any gaps in provision are covered, particularly for those who need help to take them a step closer towards employment opportunities.”

