2018 MK Business Achievement Awards goes international

AN INTERNATIONAL theme will underpin the 2018 Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

Speaking at the launch event for the competition, chair of organisers Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership Philip Smith said: “We feel it is appropriate because as Brexit becomes more intense, international trading and trading with partners throughout the world will become more important.

“Every corner of the globe knows about our amazing city and this year's awards will be a celebration of that reach.”

The fifth annual MK Business Achievement Awards will be presented at a gala dinner and ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Stadium MK on March 8.

Entries have begun to come in for the 12 categories and the ceremony will also acclaim the Business of the Year and the 2018 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, which is open for public nominations.

The awards, organised by MKBLP in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution Live, will reflect Milton Keynes at the centre of an intricate network of trade which is growing rapidly.

Proceeds from the 2018 awards, as in previous years, will go into the trust fund set up with Milton Keynes Community Foundation to provide help for would-be entrepreneurs as they set up their new business.

Mr Smith and Interdirect managing director Nicholas Mann presented a cheque for £8,000, the surplus from the 2017 awards, to MKCF chief executive Ian Revell.

The sum brings the total raised from previous awards ceremonies to more than £15,000, Mr Smith said.

The launch event, which welcomed local businesses, supporters, sponsors and previous winners, was held at the headquarters of BSI in Knowlhill and revealed this year’s categories, judges and details on how businesses can enter.

The awards, established in 2014, recognise the achievements of Milton Keynes businesses of a variety of sizes and sectors.

The categories are:

Best Use of Social Media;

Business Impact in the Community;

Charity of the Year;

Entrepreneur of the Year;

Small Business of the Year;

Leisure, Entertainment & Arts;

Customer Service;

International Trade;

New Business of the Year.

Headline sponsors for the 2018 awards are the Open University, KPMG and Milton Keynes Council with support from South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

The judging panel, chaired by Sir John Southby, includes Jon Corbett from Barclays, Milton Keynes Council chief executive Carole Mills and Ben McDonald, Milton Keynes office managing partner of awards sponsor KPMG.

They are joined by Ben Turner, managing director of Simply Race and winner of the 2017 Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, Dr Josie Fraser, executive dean of awards sponsor the Open University, and Ian Revell.

The closing date for the first stage of entries is November 16. For more information on the entry process and to book a table at the awards ceremony, visit www.mkbaa.co.uk.

13-09-2017