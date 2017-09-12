Have your say on business rates relief plan

BUSINESSES in Central Bedfordshire are being urged to have their say on a new scheme that could see many small businesses get money back or a discount on their business rates.

Central Bedfordshire Council is seeking the business view after the government made available a £300 million relief fund to help small businesses affected by the revaluation that came into effect in April. Many businesses saw their business rates bills increase.

Councils are expected to decide on the criteria for how businesses access this funding.

Central Bedfordshire Council has been awarded a £628,000 fund over four years and is consulting on the criteria for distributing the financial support to businesses.

Its proposal is for that, to qualify for business rates relief, business owners should be occupying their property, it should have a rateable value of a maximum £200,000 and they should have also received a 12.5% increase (or higher) on their 2016/17 bills, after other reductions.

The consultation runs until September 25.

Have your say at the Central Bedfordshire Council website.

12-09-2017