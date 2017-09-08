MK50: The celebrations continue

TAKE a sneak peak at the third and final MK50 What’s on Guide.

The new booklet is packed with MK50 events taking place this year to celebrate Milton Keynes 50th birthday, including MK50’s official free event, the spectacular Feast of Fire.

September starts with a trip down memory lane with the annual MK Heritage Open Days, which began yesterday (Thursday) and run until Sunday.

Over the long weekend more than 70 free history-themed events will be springing up across the city, including tours, activities, exhibitions and performances.

Admission will be free at local heritage sites including the Milton Keynes Museum, Bletchley Park (200 free tickets per day) and Olney’s Cowper and Newton Museum.

This month will also see the MK Job Show, a Flower Festival at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone and the MK Food Fest at Linford Manor Park.

October 21 hosts the Feast of Fire, MK50’s magical and fiery celebration for the people of Milton Keynes. The evening will see Midsummer Boulevard lit up with fire sculptures, a torch lit procession made up of over 200 local residents, a shadow puppet show, fireworks, pyrotechnics and more.

Warming up for the big event is the MK50 Redway Runners Treasure Hunt at the start of the month, the City of Things, a large-scale work celebrating the sounds of the unique city of Milton Keynes, the Women Leaders awards and the MK50 concert headlined by singer Peter Andre.

November recognises the new town’s success with exhibitions and more. Listen out on November 4 for a MK50 celebration bell ringing, then head to CMK Central Library in mid-November for the Women Who Made Milton Keynes exhibition, created by members of the Fawcett Society, the Open University and MK Gallery.

Although things will be slowing down for Christmas in December, the booklet highlights other exciting things that children and adults alike can enjoy throughout the autumn/winter months. These include 50 Free Things to do in MK, 50 Walks for MK50, the Discovering MK app and much more.

Download the MK50 What’s On Guide from http://www.mk50.com/coming-up/autumn-whats-on-guide

