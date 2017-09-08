Airport passenger numbers hit 1.6 million record high

STAFF at London Luton Airport are catching their breath as the airport’s busiest summer in its history approaches its end.

A total 1.6 million passengers flew via the airport in August, a 6.8% rise compared with August 2016 and the 41stconsecutive month of growth in London Luton’s passenger numbers.

In total, 4.7 million passengers travelled through the airport between June and August, a 7% increase compared with the same period last year.

To meet the continued demand London Luton’s transformation programme to increase annual capacity by 50% by 2020 is well under way.

Since construction began in 2016 passengers have benefitted from an expanded security search area, new multi-storey car park and new shops and restaurants. A new dual carriageway access road has also helped to alleviate congestion to and from the airport.

Airport executives continue to lobby for improved transport links and are working with the Department for Transport and rail operators to secure a dedicated airport express-style rail service as part of the upcoming East Midlands rail refranchising process.

London Luton’s chief executive Nick Barton said: “Upgrading our transport links is essential to meeting this demand. We want to create an express-style service with four fast trains per hour, which will speed up our passengers’ journeys and provide essential capacity.

“It will also allow us to make Luton Airport Parkway station an integrated transport hub which will benefit the UK, the Three Counties region and bring us in line with the other major London airports.”

Plans by the airport’s owner for a £200 million mass passenger transit system linking the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway station have recently received approval.

Once complete, it will operate 24 hours a day and replace the current shuttle bus.

08-09-2017