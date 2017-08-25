Marshall Amplification celebrates MK50

On Wednesday 27 September Marshall Amplification are celebrating MK50 in the best way they know how, by making plenty of noise.

At 5 o'clock in the Marshall Theatre 50 guitarists ranging from school children to professional recording artists will be playing Rock and Roll by Led Zeppelin in unison on 50 limited edition MS2 amps.

Marshall are opening the doors from 4pm where there will be a demonstration of cutting edge products and after the 50 for 50 performance, King Creature of Marshall Records will be performing live ahead of their debut album launch on 29 September. King Creature found fame when they were personally selected by Lemmy of Motorhead to support their last ever UK Tour, and since then the band have been developing their skills further by preparing the material ready for the album.

The event is due to close at 7pm, and light refreshments and free parking will be available.

This is a great opportunity for anyone who wishes to celebrate MK50 and support rock music.

The event is free to attend by registering here https://marshallamps.com/50-50-audience-registration/

Wednesday 27 September 4pm to 7pm. Marshall Theatre, Marshall Amplification, Denbigh Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK1 1DG

#LIVEFORMUSIC

