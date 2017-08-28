SME expansion plans receive a funding boost

NORHAMPTONSHIRE County Council, the University of Northampton and the Northamptonshire Growth Hub have launched a new round of funding under the Ready2Grow project.

The Major Growth Investment Grant is part of the Ready2Grow business support project which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

MGIG offers grants from £10,000 to £25,000 to small and medium sized enterprises enabling investment in the business to stimulate business development, growth and to create new jobs.

Cllr Andre Gonzalez De Savage, county council cabinet member for strategic infrastructure and economic development, said: “This initiative will use ERDF funding to make sound investments in those small and medium-sized enterprises which form the cornerstone of the recovering county economy.

“We are seeing some very real progress here in Northamptonshire and I’m confident of our continued success on the journey towards prosperity.”



Applications should be submitted to Helen Strickland at Northamptonshire County Council by noon on September 29.

Further details on eligibility and how to apply are available by calling the Northamptonshire Growth Hub on 01604 212696 or email R2G@northamptonshiregrowthhub.co.uk.

