Electric car sales hit record high, says dealership

THE POPULARITY of more sustainable transport among Milton Keynes residents continues to grow, according to a car dealership that has seen record sales of zero emission electric cars.

Brayley Renault at Westcroft has reported a year-on-year increase of 330% in buyers of the 100% electric models.

The surge in electric cars on the roads reflects the national demand for more environmentally friendly motoring.

Figures published by The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show that in the first half of 2017, pure electric vehicle registrations have increased by almost 80% compared with the same period last year.

Statistics from the SMMT also showed that the market share of ultra-low emission vehicles in the UK, to include all-electric cars, increased by a fifth during January, to reach a record 4.2% of all new registrations in a single month, beating the previous high of 3.6% in November last year.

One of eight national pilot projects set up by the government to explore and encourage the take-up of electric vehicles, the Milton Keynes Plugged-In Places Scheme now consists of more than 200 charging points in Milton Keynes and across the county.

A quarter of these are rapid charging stations, enabling a full charge in just 20 minutes. A number of local rail stations have also installed charging points and offer discounted parking fees for electric vehicles.

Brayleys Cars managing director Paul Brayley said: “As the charging infrastructure and battery technology continues to improve, the benefits of owning a zero-emission electric car are clear to see, which is why our Renault dealership in Westcroft has seen significant growth in enquiries and sales.

“We expect this trend to continue, helped by the recent launch of the new Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in Milton Keynes to boost awareness.”

Motorists purchasing a qualifying ultra-low emission vehicle can receive a government grant of £4,500, following an extension to the Government’s plug-in car grant scheme until March 2018.

For details of the location of electric vehicle charging points across Milton Keynes, visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/streets-transport-and-parking/parking/electric-vehicle-charge-points

Pictured: Brayley Renault general manager Richard Lodge recharges a brand new all-electric Renault ZOE .

02-09-2017