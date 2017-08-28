Time capsule captures MK50 celebrations

A TIME capsule filled with 2017 Milton Keynes memorabilia has been buried in Central Milton Keynes as part of the city’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Mayor Cllr David Hopkins and Steven Gordon-Wilson, chief executive of the official tourism body Destination Milton Keynes, joined Cotels Serviced Apartments managing director Marcia Gomez for the ceremony at 701 South Fifth Street.

The event also unveiled Cotels’ new serviced apartment concept 7Zero1, set to launch in October.

The time capsule contains items including a hockey puck from MK Lightning ice hockey team, a MK Dons FC team shirt and scarf, a MK50 flag, bag and what's on guide from Milton Keynes Council, a Milton Keynes College prospectus and sun glasses from radio station Heart FM.

Cotels has also included logos from through the years as well as promotional items, leaflets, business cards and their famous rubber ducks.

Marcia said: “We are proud to be launching 7Zero1 in such a key year for the city, with Milton Keynes celebrating its 50th year. To commemorate this momentous occasion and special year, we wanted to capture a snapshot of 2017 for future generations to uncover.”

Cotels is a leading regional provider of executive serviced apartments in Milton Keynes, Luton and Northampton. “7Zero1 is a huge milestone for us and set to be a flagship for the business,” said Marcia.

Cllr Hopkins said: “I welcome the fact that the team have selected Milton Keynes for the latest Cotels development and as their corporate HQ.

“Managed residential apartments offer a further very welcoming option for business visitors spending time working in MK and tourists using Milton Keynes as a base to explore Middle England.”

28-08-2017