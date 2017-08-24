Quiz night generates £5,000 boost for homeless charity

A CHARITY quiz night in aid of Winter Night Shelter MK has raised more than £5,000.

The event, organised by the Milton Keynes office of business advisers Mazars and hosted by BBC Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson, raised a total £5,160 for the charity, which works with the city’s homeless.

Stephen Eames, Mazars office managing partner in Milton Keynes, is pictured with Winter Night Shelter MK trustee Stuart Griffith.

Mr Eames said: said: “Homelessness is both a local and a national issue. Supporting this charity has not only helped raise crucial funds but heightened awareness too.”

Around 170 guests took part in the quiz, held at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Stadium MK.

Winter Night Shelter MK provides safe accommodation for homeless people in the coldest months of each year. The scheme runs between early December and mid-March, and provides a hot meal and a bed and breakfast to around 15 guests per night.

Volunteers also organise activities including games, films and quizzes.

Since the charity started five years ago, it has hosted 320 guests, provided 3,587 bed nights, served 7,174 meals and helped 165 people move into longer term accommodation.

Winter Night Shelter MK also funds a welfare officer who works closely with those affected by homelessness. It provides support to help people rebuild their lives by signposting drug and alcohol support services and by helping individuals to find accommodation and work.

“The work that Winter Night Shelter MK does is brilliant,” said Mr Eames. “Providing shelter, a bed and a warm meal is quite simply a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“We are incredibly pleased that through the money we raised, we can help to help provide even more shelter and crucial support to those who need it the most, and make a difference this winter.”

