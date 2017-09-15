Chamber seeks non-executive directors to join its board

MILTON Keynes Chamber of Commerce is inviting applications for the position of non-executive director on its board.

It is looking to increase the number of directors and wants to enhance the range of experience and knowledge in its boardroom, said Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths.

He added: “The Chamber board is made up of senior managers from the Chamber’s membership organisations and we are looking to enhance the range of experience and knowledge within this group by gaining interest from like minded individuals who are committed to the Chamber network and what it has to offer the business community.”

The Chamber’s directors are responsible for ensuring the highest standards of governance are applied to managing the performance of the Chamber’s activities and for representing the interest of the members.

They also act as Chamber ambassadors, promoting across the business community.

Mr Griffiths said: “Our vision is to build and nurture a respected, influential business community and share knowledge, advice and opportunities.

“We are looking to expand the Chamber board to make it even more representative of its members’ activities.”

More details of the role and time requirements are contained in the Job Description Applicants should submit a CV, along with a covering letter, to Mr Griffiths at email paul.griffiths@chambermk.co.uk .

Closing date for Applications: September 15 2017

Informal Interviews: September 27-29 2017

