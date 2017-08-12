Chamber stands united with new business partner

BIGGLESWADE United Football Club has announced a new business partnership with Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.

The link-up aims to champion business relations throughout Bedfordshire and engage companies wioth the club, the Chamber and each other.

The club, which plays in the Spartan South Midlands League, joins vehicle manufacturer Vauxhall and London Luton Airport as Chamber partners.

Club chairman Chris Lewis said: “This is a partnership in the truest sense of the word and the aim of this is to truly benefit the businesses around Bedfordshire.

"We are a community club at heart and we want to display this by doing what we can to really make a difference in the community.

“The view for this partnership is very much long term as both the Chamber of Commerce and Biggleswade United have visions to grow just like many businesses do throughout our county.”

The Chamber’s head of finance and strategic partnerships Justin Richardson said: “We are really excited about the prospect of the partnership and by working together we know we can help businesses and the local community to connect, grow and prosper.”

