Rowing club seeks business help to steer dream project across the line

MILTON KEYNES Rowing Club is appealing to businesses based in the city to help in its plans to build a new storage unit for its boats and equipment at Caldecotte Lake.

Sport England has chosen to back the £88,000 project through the new Community Asset Fund and the club says that, after four years of planning and fundraising, there is an end in sight and the project looks to become a reality.

The storage unit will allow the club to purchase more and better boats as well as freeing up space in the watersports centre for a new training room.

The club has already raised the majority of the funds through innovative fundraising and some Section 106 funds from Milton Keynes Council. It is now seeking business sponsorship to raise the final £15,000 it needs

Local organisations have already taken advantage of the club’s varied sponsorship and advertising opportunities and they are looking for others to join them. Options include business advertising on a large boat trailer which travels throughout the region and beyond on a regular basis, or advertising options at the Caldecotte Lake based regatta in September plus many more.

Club chair Lou Rivett said: “ The fact that Sport England are behind our project now really does add weight to our cause, and proves how important they feel it is to allow growth of the club to enable more local people to participate in this amazing sport in the future.

“We would be delighted to work with local businesses who want to be associated with our success in this as well as on the water at events such as Henley Regatta and the World Masters Regatta in Slovenia in September.’

Contact the Sponsorship Officer at supportus@mkrowing.org and visit the club’ website www.mkrowing.org

11-08-2017