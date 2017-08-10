Sunseekers take airport numbers to a new high

THE TRADITIONAL summer holiday getaway boosted passenger numbers using London Luton Airport to more than 1.6 million in July.

The numbers represent a 6.2% rise compared with July 2016, and the 40th consecutive month of growth for the airport.

The most popular summer destinations this July were Palma in Majorca, Faro on the Algarve and the Spanish airports of Malaga, Alicante and Barcelona.

Airport chief executive Nick Barton (pictured) said: “The summer holiday season is now truly under way, with more people than ever choosing to fly from LLA for their summer getaways.

“Improving transport links is an essential part of our transformation project and will help us to ensure that all passengers enjoy a quick and convenient journey, wherever their final destination.

"That is why we are currently working with partners to secure a dedicated airport express-style rail service as part of the upcoming East Midlands rail refranchising process, which will help to speed up passengers’ journeys as well as providing a huge boost to the local economy.”

London Luton already offers flights to over 130 destinations and is continuing to expand its route network as part of its current transformation project. 21 new routes have been confirmed in 2017 alone.

The transformation, which represents the biggest single investment in the airport’s history, will increase annual capacity by 50% by 2020.

Since construction began in 2016, passengers have already benefitted from an expanded security search area, new multi-storey carpark and improved retail and dining options, with more to follow later in the year.

Work is under way to upgrade LLA’s transport links, including the completion of a new dual carriageway access road. Plans by the airport’s owner for a £200 million mass passenger transit system linking the airport terminal with Luton Airport Parkway station have also recently received approval.

Once complete, it will operate 24 hours a day and replace the current shuttle bus.

