Chamber seeks non-executive directors to join board

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Chamber of Commerce is looking for non-executive directors to join its board.

The board is made up of senior managers from the Chamber’s membership organisations and it wants to enhance the range of experience and knowledge by appointing businesspeople who are committed to the Chamber network and what it has to offer the business community.

The Chamber, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, represents all types of business from every sector.

It is accredited by the British Chambers of Commerce and has won BCC’s National Chamber Award for Excellence in Membership Services for the past three years. It was named Chamber of the Year in 2015.

Its directors are responsible for ensuring the highest standards of governance are applied to managing the performance of the Chamber’s activities and for representing the interest of the members.

They also act as ambassadors for the Chamber.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths said: “The Chamber board looks to be representative of its Members’ activities, our current mix is diverse, however we are keen to attract individuals who have the following knowledge and experience:

Financial Management;

Logistics Sector;

International Trade;

Education;

IT/Creative Industry.

“This is not an exclusive list and we would welcome interest from any individual who meets the essential criteria as detailed in the Person Specification document.”

To apply, submit a CV and covering letter to Mr Griffiths at paul.griffiths@northants-chamber.co.uk .

Closing date for Applications: August 18 2017.

Informal Interviews: August 29-31 2017.

10-08-2017