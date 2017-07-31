Main sponsor renews partnership as Lightning prepare for Elite League debut

PRINCIPAL sponsor Smith Recycling MK has renewed its deal with ice hockey team Milton Keynes Lightning as it begins its first season in the top tier of UK ice hockey the Elite League.

The season begins in September and the company, based in Milton Keynes at Bleak Hall, has agreed a deal to be the club’s title sponsor for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Smith Recycling MK joined Lightning for the 2015-16 season, extending their agreement last season for a campaign which saw the club win both the EPL Cup and the Play-Off Championship titles.

Commercial director John Banks said: “After their success in winning two major trophies last season we had no hesitation in extending our backing of one of Milton Keynes’s most successful sporting clubs.

“Involvement in the local community is very important to both Smith MK as well as to the Lightning and that common ground was a very important factor in this decision.

“We are thrilled to remain the MK Lightning’s title sponsor as they take this landmark step up into the Elite League and excited about the club’s future in the top tier of the sport.”

Lightning’s commercial manager Sarah Jane Smyth said: “We could not be happier that our players will continue to wear the Smith Recycling colours and name as we head into the Elite League.

"Their backing contributed directly to our success on the ice and the increased publicity that our success generated has given the Smith name even wider exposure.

“We are absolutely delighted that they have given us their vote of confidence for our first season in the Elite League by extending their backing, and we look forward to working with them, on and off the ice.”

