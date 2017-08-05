Trailblazing conference returns to inspire business growth

THE I.C.A Conference is returning to Milton Keynes next year

The success of the inaugural event in March at the Open University has prompted the organisers to unveil plans for the 2018 event, on March 22 at Jurys Inn, Central Milton Keynes.

It will continue the themes of ‘Innovate, Collaborate, Accelerate’, promoting opportunities for business growth and scale up within Milton Keynes and the surrounding regions.

With sessions focusing on business growth and development, the event will bring national and international business experts, entrepreneurs and motivators together to share their stories, experiences and expertise, both to encourage and inspire business growth.

Jean Gowin, managing director of conference co-organiser Jeanius Consulting, said: “We are delighted to announce I.C.A. 2018 and the team is busy working on an amazing speaker line up that will excite and inspire our audience.

“Bringing international brands and prominent business people to share their knowledge and experiences here in Milton Keynes ensures we remain a leading business city and will provide a wealth of inspiring content to fire up any business.”

The conference is once again supported and endorsed by SEMLEP, Velocity, MK Business Leaders, Invest MK, MK Council, Milton Keynes College and the MK Chamber of Commerce.

New sponsors for 2018 include Velocity, law firms Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors, EMW and Howes Percival, chartered accountants Hillier Hopkins and event management specialist Evolution.

I.C.A. 2018 is also organised by Marketing by Us. Its director Ben Searle added: “Following the success of this year’s event, we continue to lead the way by providing a platform to showcase how other businesses have channelled and grown their entrepreneurial passion throughout their business journey.

All businesses should be looking to learn something new, and who better to learn from than those who have been there. “

Early bird discounted tickets are now available to purchase via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ica-conference-2018-tickets-35539684152

Sponsorship opportunities are also available and further information can be found at http://icaconferenceuk.com/become-a-sponsor/

05-08-2017