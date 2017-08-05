SME champion joins SEMLEP's Growth Hub board

EXPERIENCED entrepreneur and investor David Sharidan has joined the Growth Hub board of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

The board is responsible for business support funds, programmes and projects delivered by Velocity Growth Hub and Northamptonshire Growth Hub.

“I want to use my experience and involvement in helping SMEs to grow, to add to the business support debate,” he said. “Small businesses rarely have the breadth of skills available to larger firms. On the other hand, they are much more flexible and can react faster. Learning lessons from both perspectives is useful.”

From a very early age, David was involved in his father’s businesses. He joined Europa Components, based in Luton, in 1983 and was managing director from 1990 until 2015. In five years he grew the business to a £1 million profit, increasing the number of people employed from 17 to 53.

He is also chairman of Veruth Holdings, a family company set up in 1936. Two large parts were sold to multi-nationals in the 1970s but the company later re-formed, owning 100 per cent of Europa Components.

He has been chairman since 1991 and the company was split into a separate entity. Veruth Holdings focuses on long-term investment in innovative businesses and solutions and, in partnership with Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, provides grants to talented engineering students.

Growth Hub board chair Cheryl Smart said: “We are delighted to welcome David to the Board. He is a very strong advocate of both small businesses and the development of young people in the workforce.

“It is important to have a strong SME voice in shaping the future of business support for SMEs right across the South East Midlands.”

Mr Sheridan also chairs a Multi Academy Trust in Luton and has joined the Careers and Enterprise Company Advisor programme. He is a former president of the Beds, Bucks and Herts Institute of Chartered Accountants and vice chairman of the Board of Chartered Accountants in Business.

Members of the Growth Hub Board

Chair: Cheryl Smart MBE Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce

Stephen Catchpole SEMLEP

Andrea Reynolds Refresch Ltd

Caron Kendall Federation of Small Businesses

David Sheridan Europa Components plc

Ian Achurch Northamptonshire County Council

Ian Stuart Global Radio

Jodie Yandall Central Bedfordshire Council

Karen Holland XCAM Ltd

Simon Denny University of Northampton

