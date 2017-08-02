Manufacturer confirms £2m of new orders

ENGINEERING company Hayward Tyler has confirmed new orders worth a total of more than £2 million.

They include the delivery of a huge steam turbine to the world’s largest biomass power station, currently under construction in the UK in a deal worth more than £1.5 million and a £600,000 contract to supply two boiler circulating pump units to a new power plant in China.

Chief executive Ewan Lloyd-Baker pictured said the contracts were integral to Hayward Tyler’s strategy for international growth.

The Luton-based company, has agreed a strategic alliance with Scandinavian subsea technology company FSubsea to develop a prototype power unit for an under-sea testing system used in the oil and gas industry.

It is also working with the University of Edinburgh on the development of a generator to harness wave energy.

The £1.5 million contract for a Peter Brotherhood 9MW steam turbine mechanical drive is for delivery in early 2019 and will be for the world’s largest biomass power station, due to start commercial operation in 2020 at Ironbridge in Shropshire.

Mr Lloyd-Baker said the order win demonstrates the versatility of applications for Hayward Tyler products.

The order for the boiler circulating pumps at the new Tian Ming power plant in China’s Sichuan Province is the second order from Dongfang Boiler Group this year.

He added: “We are delighted to be announcing these new contract wins which confirm that momentum is continuing to build throughout the Hayward Tyler Group.

"It remains integral to our international growth strategy as we service a broadening end-market.

“Our work with both FSubsea and with the University of Edinburgh demonstrates our ability to work in partnership with some of the world’s finest engineers to deliver technological advances that are likely to have very tangible benefits to their respective sectors.”

