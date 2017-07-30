'Message in a bottle' sends crowdfunding 'SOS' to investors

AN AWARD-WINNING distillery in Northamptonshire has launched a crowdfunding initiative to help fund its planned expansion.

Jelley’s Vodka, based in Brixworth, is preparing to launch its new pomegranate flavour and has turned to online investors to help fund the company’s future growth.

Using a digital crowdfunding platform, the distillery is hoping vodka lovers will pledge up to £525 to see their name printed on the inside of the new bottle’s label. Investors will also receive a bundle of gifts and exclusive access to launch events.

Founder Benjamin Jelley (pictured) said: “We have had a whirlwind few months, winning a number of awards for our elderflower vodka, but we are now ready for the next push. The new pomegranate flavour can take us to the next level but we need support to make that happen.

“Crowdfunding is an excellent way of gaining investment from like-minded people who are passionate about our product and want to be linked to our brand.”

The new pomegranate vodka has been developed over several months, with feedback from public tastings at the Althorp Food Festival helping to shape the final product.

The drink is due to be launched in Northampton later this year and the company is also looking to launch a corporate events arm, featuring a portable bar in the back of a Land Rover.

Businesses can pledge £1,350 to the crowdfunding campaign in return for a Jelley’s Vodka ‘Discovery’ experience, in which the Land Rover becomes into a pre-paid bar with staff mixing cocktails.

Mr Jelley said: “It is a difficult time to attract new investors. We are trying to be dfferent so that we stand out and offer something new.”

For more information about the crowdfunding campaign, visit http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/jelleys_vodka

30-07-2017