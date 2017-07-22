Taxi firm charges ahead with electric vehicle plan

MANAGING director Gav Sokhi unveils one of four electric vehicles he has added to the fleet at Skyline Taxis in Milton Keynes.

The firm, which also operates in Northampton, is operating a Nissan Leaf and three Tesla cars, part-funded by the government’s Plug-in Car Grant for low emission vehicles.

The move follows consultations with Milton Keynes Council and a pilot scheme in 2015.

Skyline was the first taxi company to register an electric vehicle with Milton Keynes Council back in 2011. It has also consulted with the council on licensing policies and worked with Chargemaster on establishing charging point locations.

Mr Sokhi said: “Despite our 2015 pilot being well-received by customers and drivers, we took the decision to wait for the release of the 30 KW Leaf as less charges and a longer range would significantly improve the drivers experience and earnings.”

22-07-2017